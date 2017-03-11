Dos Pueblos Softball No-Hit by Agoura

Softball

Dos Pueblos was blanked and no-hit by Agoura, 5-0, in the consolation final of the championship bracket of the Manlet Invitational in Simi Valley.

"We did face a top-level pitcher but just couldn’t get the bat on the ball," said Dos Pueblos coach Jon Uyesaka.

DP's Gabby Gandall scattered six hits over five innings. "Only two runs were earned as the DP defense tallied four errors, three led to runs for Agoura."

Dos Pueblos (3-4-1) plays Thursday at Arroyo Grande.

