Dos Pueblos Softball Pounds San Marcos, 11-5

Softball

The bats were scorching for Dos Pueblos on Friday, as the Chargers pounded 16 hits and beat San Marcos 11-5 in a Channel League softball game at San Marcos.

Dos Pueblos was trailing 2-1 when it blew the game open with five runs in the third inning. The CIF second-ranked Chargers (7-2, 15-5) had six hits, including three infield singles, in the inning.

"DP hit the ball extremely well in the game and we were not sharp on the defensive side of the ball," said San Marcos coach Jeff Swann. "We had four misplayed balls and few more that bounced off players gloves — we were just a fraction of a second slow today."

Sienna Wagner and Gabriela Gandall each went 3 for 4 for the Chargers, with Wagner driving in three runs and Gandall one. Madison Pickett was 3-5 with a RBI, Anya Schmitz 2-3 with two RBIs and Ali Milam drove in two runs.

Gandall went the distance on the mound, giving up five runs on seven hits, while striking out five.

Hailee Rios collected two hits, including a home run in the first inning, and drove two runs to pace San Marcos (12-10, 2-6). The homer was her ninth of the season. Hailey Fryklund had a RBI double.

"I am proud of our kids for never giving up, despite being down by 8 runs at one point. They fought back every inning to get runners on base and continue to score, but DP was the better team by far in this game."

