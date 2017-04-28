Dos Pueblos Softball Pounds Ventura, 7-1

Softball

Siena Wagner went 3-for-4, leading an 11-hit Dos Pueblos attack in a 7-1 softball win over Ventura in a Channel League game on Friday.

Wagner doubled, scored two runs and drove in one as the Chargers improved to 3-2 in league and 6-9-1 overall/

Nova Sinskul went 2-3 with a double and three RBI, Elly Cutcliffe was 2-3 with a RBI and freshman Allison Gasper was 2-3 with two runs and a RBI.

Allison Speshyock pitched a complete game, allowing one run on three hits. Janet Salas and Sinskul played well in their first time behind the plate this year, said coach Jon Uyesaka, Harper Dunn threw out a Ventura batter at first base from right field.

