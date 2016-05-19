Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:27 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

Dos Pueblos Softball Opens Playoffs With 12-0 Win

Ali Milam gets the barrel on the ball and slugs a three-run triple in the second inning for Dos Pueblos
Ali Milam gets the barrel on the ball and slugs a three-run triple in the second inning for Dos Pueblos (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 19, 2016 | 9:17 p.m.

The hit total wasn’t particularly high, but it was the quality of the hitting that made the difference in Dos Pueblos’ 12-0 five-inning, mercy-rule win over Lakeside of Lake Elsinore in a first-round game of the CIF Division 4 softball playoffs on Thursday at Okinaka Field.

The Chargers collected seven hits and most of them were of the glove-ripping variety. Jade Sinskul had a two-run single off the shortstop’s glove during a three-run first inning. Her younger sister Nova Sinskul smashed a triple to the fence in right-center field for two RBIs and Ali Milam crushed a triple to center field to bring home three more runs during a seven-run second inning.

Milam and Ari Cruz each had three RBIs.

“The girls were ready for it, they were aggressive and they did really well,” DP coach Jon Uyesaka said. “Really, you started seeing it with that last three-game series against Ventura. They were really starting to mature and hitting the ball where it’s pitched. They’re going to the opposite field really well. They were throwing Nova way outside and she hit the fence on a one hopper. She went to right field and she’s definitely a pull hitter because she’s really aggressive. It’s good to see.”

The Chargers also benefited from seven walks by two Lakeside pitchers.

Dos Pueblos senior Madison Pickett no-hit the Lancers (13-16) for four innings. She missed a perfect game by one walk in the fourth. Uyesaka brought in Gabi Gandall to finish the game in the fifth.

Nova Sinskul of Dos Pueblos scores as the ball gets away from Lakeside’s catcher.
Nova Sinskul of Dos Pueblos scores as the ball gets away from Lakeside’s catcher. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

“I was leaving Maddi in to see (if she could finish a perfect game) but she had that one walk, so I said, ‘Let’s give Gabi an inning,’” said Uyesaka.

The Chargers have been to the semifinals three straight years. Last year’s team advanced with two pitchers that are now playing in NCAA Division 1.

Uyesaka said he feels good about this year’s team making a deep run in the playoffs. 

“I feel really good if we can just keep our patience and hit our pitches in the box,” he said. “Defensively, we’re very strong. Maddi is really moving the ball well. She did a great job against Ventura and she’s doing really well here with keeping the ball inside when we need it, keeping the ball inside to get those weaker pop-ups. If she can keep hitting those corners like that, she’s just as good.”

Dos Pueblos (20-7) plays at Apple Valley in the second round on Tuesday

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 