Dos Pueblos Softball Opens Playoffs With 12-0 Win

Softball

The hit total wasn’t particularly high, but it was the quality of the hitting that made the difference in Dos Pueblos’ 12-0 five-inning, mercy-rule win over Lakeside of Lake Elsinore in a first-round game of the CIF Division 4 softball playoffs on Thursday at Okinaka Field.

The Chargers collected seven hits and most of them were of the glove-ripping variety. Jade Sinskul had a two-run single off the shortstop’s glove during a three-run first inning. Her younger sister Nova Sinskul smashed a triple to the fence in right-center field for two RBIs and Ali Milam crushed a triple to center field to bring home three more runs during a seven-run second inning.

Milam and Ari Cruz each had three RBIs.

“The girls were ready for it, they were aggressive and they did really well,” DP coach Jon Uyesaka said. “Really, you started seeing it with that last three-game series against Ventura. They were really starting to mature and hitting the ball where it’s pitched. They’re going to the opposite field really well. They were throwing Nova way outside and she hit the fence on a one hopper. She went to right field and she’s definitely a pull hitter because she’s really aggressive. It’s good to see.”

The Chargers also benefited from seven walks by two Lakeside pitchers.

Dos Pueblos senior Madison Pickett no-hit the Lancers (13-16) for four innings. She missed a perfect game by one walk in the fourth. Uyesaka brought in Gabi Gandall to finish the game in the fifth.

“I was leaving Maddi in to see (if she could finish a perfect game) but she had that one walk, so I said, ‘Let’s give Gabi an inning,’” said Uyesaka.

The Chargers have been to the semifinals three straight years. Last year’s team advanced with two pitchers that are now playing in NCAA Division 1.

Uyesaka said he feels good about this year’s team making a deep run in the playoffs.

“I feel really good if we can just keep our patience and hit our pitches in the box,” he said. “Defensively, we’re very strong. Maddi is really moving the ball well. She did a great job against Ventura and she’s doing really well here with keeping the ball inside when we need it, keeping the ball inside to get those weaker pop-ups. If she can keep hitting those corners like that, she’s just as good.”

Dos Pueblos (20-7) plays at Apple Valley in the second round on Tuesday

