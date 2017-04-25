Dos Pueblos Softball Routs Ventura

The Dos Pueblos girls softball team defeated Channel League opponent Ventura 10-3 on Tuesday.
Talia Bloxham pitched a one hit game into the sixth and Allison Speshyock came in the seventh to close out the Cougars.
Nova Sinskul tripled and hit a three run home run in the sixth to lead the Chargers offensively.
Dos Pueblos improves to 5-9-1 overall and evens up in league 2-2. The Chargers host Ventura on Friday.
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.