Dos Pueblos Softball Season Ends With 2-1 CIF Loss to Huntington Beach

Softball

Dos Pueblos softball looked poised to win its Division 5 wild card game against Huntington Beach on Tuesday, but two Seahawk runs in the seventh inning sunk the Chargers' season.

With the 2-1 loss, Dos Pueblos finishes its season 15-11.

Josy Uyesaka came home on a Talia Bloxham hit to jump the Chargers out to a 1-0 lead in the first.

The lead would stand until the bottom of the seventh as Bloxham struck out 11 along the way. Chargers defenders contributed seven other fundamental plays to hold Huntington scoreless.

It was the last three outs that proved to be elusive as the Seahawks successfully bunted to create three Charger errors, which led to two Huntington runs, including a final walk-off squeeze.

Seniors Bloxham and Nova Sinskul each finished with two singles. Senior Lauren Gerken singled in the final at-bat of her Dos Pueblos career.

