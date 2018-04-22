Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 2:22 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Softball

Dos Pueblos Softball Steps Up in Split Against Quality Teams at Thousand Oaks Tourney

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 22, 2018

Allison Gaspar singled home Mikayla Butzke for the go-ahead in the top of the seventh inning and Allison Speshyock retired Westlake in order in the bottom of the inning for a 6-5 Dos Pueblos softball win in the first game of the Thousand Oaks Tournament on Saturday.

The Chargers next played powerful Camarillo and dropped a 6-3 decision.

"Talia Bloxham pitched a great game giving up only two earned runs against a powerful Camarillo offense that possesses a 111-26 run differential in their 16-1 campaign," said DP coach Jon Uyesaka.

Down 4-0, Nova Sinskul was robbed of a two-run homer in the fifth inning.

"That was a game changer," Uyesaka said. "The left fielder made a spectacular grab falling over the fence to steal a certain two-run homer."

Sinskul was impressive at shortstop. She made a play deep in the hole and threw out one of Camarillo's fastest runners at first, Uyesaka said. 

DP scored all its runs in the seventh. With the bases loaded, Josy Uyesaka scored Ramirez with a sacrifice hit and Brianna Castro ripped a double down the left-field line to drive in two runs.

Against Westlake, the Chargers banged out 16 hits.  Uyesaka had a big game, going 4 for 5 with a double and two RBI. Brianna Castro went 2-4 with a two-run homer in the third inning. Sierra Laughner went 2-3 with a RBI and Butzke went 3-4.

Defensively Jenny Nichols had five assists at third base and Sinskul made a double play to save a run in the sixth. With the bases loaded and the score tied 5-5, she fielded a ground ball, tagged a runner going from second to third and threw to second for a force out to end the inning.

Dos Pueblos is now 9-7 on the season.

