Softball

Dos Pueblos Softball Wins Manlet Consolation Title on Nova Sinskul’s Grand Slam

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 19, 2016 | 6:11 p.m.

Nova Sinskul hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Dos Pueblos a 7-3 victory over Alemany in the consolation championship game at the Suzanne Manlet Softball Invitational in Simi Valley on Saturday.

The Chargers advanced to the consolation final by beating Royal 7-1.

Dos Pueblos rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the fifth inning against Alemany. Siena Wagner led off with a hit and scored after hits by Cassy Hagel and Gabby Gandall. Janet Salas ripped a two-run double to tie the game. DP threatened in the sixth and seventh, but the Chargers left the bases loaded and stranded two in the seventh.

Sinskul made sure no one was left on base in the eighth.

Ali Milam went 3-for-4 with a double and Wagner had two hits and scored two runs.

On the mound, Gabriella Gandall held a very good hitting Alemany team to three runs.

In the consolation semifinal, the Chargers jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, collecting four hits and two walks. Anya Schmitz drove in two runs.

Dos Pueblos scored a run in the second as Jade Sinskul doubled to bring home Lauren Marmo.

Wagner tripled to score Alison Milam in the fifth and Salas blasted a home run over the centerfield in the sixth for the final run. Salas was 3 for 3 with two RBIs.

Madison Pickett held Royal to four hits and one unearned run to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Dos Pueblos (7-2) opens Channel League play at home Tuesday against Buena.

