Dos Pueblos Solidifies League Title With Win Over Ventura

Boys Volleyball

It proved to be a worthy senior night for Dos Pueblos boys volleyball, which beat Ventura in three sets to secure the highest record in Channel League play this season.

The Chargers took out the Cougars in three: 25-6, 25-15, 25-19.

Middles Herrin and Joseph Zamora put up a strong fronts at the net to secure the win. Herrin had four kills and a block while Zamora had three kills along with a jump serve ace.

In a dual setting performance, Leo Cruz had 17 assists and Parker Crossland had 11 and three kills to boot.

Fifteen Charger seniors were honored in front of the home crowd for their efforts this season.

Dos Pueblos (23-2, 7-1) romps its way into CIF competition, which commences Tuesday. The Chargers' opponent is yet to be determined.

