Dos Pueblos Solves Oxnard’s Pressing Defense, Wins 51-34

Girls Basketball

The experience of Holly Barrera and Camila Casanueva paid dividends for the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team against a relentless pressing defense by Oxnard on Tuesday night.

The four-year varsity players were able to break the press and create opportunities for easy baskets in a 51-34 victory at Oxnard.

"Our girls have seen many different tactics used against them this year and find counters when our first option isn't available," said DP coach Phil Sherman.

Barrera led a balanced Chargers offense with 14 points, which include three three-pointers. Lauren Noggle had eight points and Kristina Mortimer added six.

"I'm pleased with our offense, but our girls are playing really good team defense right now," said Sherman.

Dos Pueblos improves to 15-1 heading into its Channel League opener next Tuesday at San Marcos.