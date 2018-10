Dos Pueblos Splashes to Two Wins at South Coast Tournament; Santa Barbara goes 1-1

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos posted a pair of boys water polo wins on Friday in the South Coast Tournament, beating La Habra 16-5 and Agoura 11-9. The Chargers (13-5) took a 5-3 halftime lead against La Habra, then broke it open with a 7-1 third quarter that made it 12-4. Alex Reilly had four goals and three steals while Kai Edick chipped in with two goals and two steals. The Agoura match was tight throughout with DP leading 4-3 at intermission and 7-5 after three quarters. Ethan Parrish collected six goals and six drawn ejections. Kyle Faison added two goals and Angus Goodner made 15 saves with two assists. The Chargers move into the semifinals where they'll face Mira Costa on Saturday at Palos Verdes High at 11 a.m. Dons Split a Pair Santa Barbara went 1-1 on the first day of the South Coast Tournament. The Dons (8-9) edged Arroyo Grande 12-11 and lost to Mira Costa 15-4. Chase Raisin had five goals in the AG match and Dylan Fogg added three. Bronson Blix had four assists. Adam Coffin scored two goals and an assist against Mira Costa. Ryan Drake had a goal and two steals.

