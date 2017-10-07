Dos Pueblos Splits Doubleheader Against Servite and Royal

Water Polo

The Dos Pueblos boys water polo team split a pair of non-league games on Saturday, falling to Servite 14-10 and defeating Royal 11-4 at home.

The Chargers (17-6, 4-0) got off to a slow start, falling behind 8-3 to Servite in the first quarter and never recovering. Ethan Parrrish led the Chargers with four goals in the game and Sammy Arshadi added three goals of his own.

Parrish led the way again in the game against Royal, scoring three goals as the Chargers jumped out to an 8-3 halftime lead. Jason Teng scored three goals in the matchup and Angus Goodner turned in a strong performance with eight blocks, three assists, and two steals.

Dos Pueblos hosts Ventura on Thursday in a return to Channel League action.

