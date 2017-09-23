Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:50 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Dos Pueblos Splits Doubleheader at South Coast Tournament

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | September 23, 2017 | 9:01 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos boys water polo team split a pair of games on Saturday at the South Coast Tournament, defeating Ventura 9-8 in overtime and falling to Los Alamitos 7-3.

In the first match, Dos Pueblos faced a 5-4 deficit entering halftime but were able to tie the game at 7 entering the final quarter. Both teams scored once in the fourth to force an overtime, in which Jason Teng hit the game-winning goal on a rebound off the post.

In the second match, the Chargers conceded four goals in the opening period and never came back, managing two of their three goals in the fourth quarter.

Teng and Wyatt Meckelborg led Dos Pueblos, scoring three goals each on the day. Alex Reilly scored twice in the second game, and Angus Goodner managed 18 saves in the low-scoring affair.

Dos Pueblos (12-4) takes on Ventura down south on Tuesday in a return to Channel League play.

Santa Barbara fell to Los Alamitos, 10-4, but bounced back and won a narrow game with Ventura, 7-6, to take 19th place.

