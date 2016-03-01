Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 1:41 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Softball

Dos Pueblos Splits With Righetti in Softball Doubleheader

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 1, 2016 | 7:45 a.m.

Ariana Cruz belted a two-run homer in her Dos Pueblos debut and Madison Pickett was solid on the mound, leading the Chargers to a 4-2 season-opening softball win in the first game of a doubleheader against perennial power Righetti.

Righetti won the nightcap, 6-5.

This was a match-up of two of the premier high school softball programs on the Central Coast.

In the opener, Pickett scattered five hits and struck out six. She also got excellent defense from Anya Schmitz who was six for six on putouts.

Cruz smashed a line drive over the left-center field fence to put DP ahead 3-0. Nova Sinskul went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

In the second game, Righetti scored three runs in the first inning and three in the fifth to support the pitching of Katie Barbarick.

Consecutive errors by DP with two outs opened the door for Righetti in the fifth inning.

For DP, Siena Wagner and Pickett had RBI singles,  Schmitz scored twice on wild pitches and Jade Sinskul scored on an overthrow in the sixth inning after a bunt by Schmitz.

The Chargers (1-1) host Thousand Oaks on Thursday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

