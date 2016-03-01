Dos Pueblos Splits With Righetti in Softball Doubleheader

Softball

Ariana Cruz belted a two-run homer in her Dos Pueblos debut and Madison Pickett was solid on the mound, leading the Chargers to a 4-2 season-opening softball win in the first game of a doubleheader against perennial power Righetti.

Righetti won the nightcap, 6-5.

This was a match-up of two of the premier high school softball programs on the Central Coast.

In the opener, Pickett scattered five hits and struck out six. She also got excellent defense from Anya Schmitz who was six for six on putouts.

Cruz smashed a line drive over the left-center field fence to put DP ahead 3-0. Nova Sinskul went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

In the second game, Righetti scored three runs in the first inning and three in the fifth to support the pitching of Katie Barbarick.

Consecutive errors by DP with two outs opened the door for Righetti in the fifth inning.

For DP, Siena Wagner and Pickett had RBI singles, Schmitz scored twice on wild pitches and Jade Sinskul scored on an overthrow in the sixth inning after a bunt by Schmitz.

The Chargers (1-1) host Thousand Oaks on Thursday.

