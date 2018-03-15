Dos Pueblos Spreads Attack in Sweep Over Buena

Boys Volleyball

Eight Dos Pueblos players recorded kills in a 25-13, 25-17, 25-16 sweep over Buena in a Channel League boys volleyball opener on Thursday.

"Setters Parker Crossland and Leo Cruz set a balanced attack tonight, spreading the butter sets around to the whole team," said DP coach Ehren Hug.

Curren Malhotra led the way with eight kills, middle Joseph Zamora had four kills and opposite Jack Hogan added four kills for the unbeaten Chargers (10-0).

"It's always great to start league with a win as we head into the Dos Pueblos Invitational Varsity Tournament on Saturday," said Hug.

This is the 43rd edition of the tournament at UCSB's Thunderdome. Oak Park is the two-time defending champion. Other teams in the field include Capistrano Valley, Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks, Palisades Charter, Westlake, South Pasadena, Harvard Westlake and San Marcos.

The action begins at 8 a.m. DP opens against Cathedral.

