Dos Pueblos Squeaks Out a Tennis Win Over Santa Barbara on Total Games

Alex Oaten Click to view larger
Alex Oaten of Dos Pueblos returns a shot during match against Santa Barbara. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 12, 2019 | 8:27 p.m.

Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara High battled down to the wire in boys tennis on a windy Tuesday, and the Chargers squeaked out   a victory on total games, 84-78, after the teams were tied 9-9 in sets.

Santa Barbara dominated in singles, losing only three sets. Dos Pueblos took six doubles sets, including one in a tiebreaker by Nikhil Gupta and Hayden Carlson, 7-6 (4). They also won a 7-5 set.

"Today was truly a team effort," DP coach Laura Housinger said. "Every point and match mattered. Santa Barbara got a strong lead in singles while we were controlling doubles. It was amazing to see the energy, team work, and stepping up of all players from both teams today."

Said Santa Barbara coach Danny Echt: "This match was so well fought on both sides ... a great high school tennis match."

Dons No. 1 Taylor Kleine and No. 2 Hunter Gomersall swept their singles sets.

Lucas Pollero, Mason Lender Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara No. 1 doubles team of Mason Lender and Lucas Pollero swept their three sets. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)

"Playing against steady players all with different styles one after the other is quite challenging," Echt said. "Hunter and Taylor adapted on the fly well and showed good balance mentally today.  Hunter had a strong comeback in the last set against DP's No. 1, Alex Oaten, and Hunter was able to figure out a way to get through with a win in the tiebreaker."

In doubles, the Dons No. 1 team of Lucas Pollero and Mason Lender played smart, patient and aggressively throughout the contest, said Echt.  "We had a feeling that our No. 1 team was going to have to come up with a big sweep today, and they did just that.  Lucas showed a lot of maturity serving at 5-4 to win the set against the DP No. 1 Aaron Juan and Pratik Gupta."

Dos Pueblos got two wins from its doubles teams of Pratik Gupta-Juan, Hugh Sutherland-Chris Schniepp and Nikhil Gupta-Hayden Carlson. Pratik Gupta-Juan had wins of 6-1 and 6-0, which provided to be critical in the match.
 

DP Scores

Singles

1. Alex Oaten 4-6, 6-7 (2), 6-1
2. Ryan Belkin 2-6, 1-6
3. Will Steinberg 0-6, 4-6, 6-3
4. Daniel Truong 6-4

Doubles

1. Pratik Gupta/ Aaron Juan 6-1, 6-0, 5-7
2. Hugh Sutherland/Chris Schniepp 6-1, 6-1, 2-6
3. Nikhil Gupta/ Hayden Carlson 7-6 (4), 7-5, 4-6
 

