Dos Pueblos Starts Camarillo Tournament With 3 Wins

Dos Pueblos won three matches on the first day of the Camarillo Boys Volleyball Tournament.
The Chargers defeated Nordhoff (25-16, 25-9), Cabrillo (25-16, 25-9) and Camarillo (25-12, 25-21) on Friday to advance to the championship bracket.
"Erik Hollstein was attacking like a manic tonight, earning 17 kills in the first two matches, capped off with a massive over pass kill that he buried inside the 10-foot line to the exuberance of his teammates," said DP coach Ehren Hug. "The team was in a great flow all evening, led by the steady passing of libero Dan Willett. Dan's hustle and focus are solid. He is into the competition and it shows."
Hug also lauded outside hitter Dax Galvan, who notched 13 kills on the day to go along will a great day of passing, and senior opposite Gabe Hendlin, who gave attackers fits with his consistent touches and stuff blocks.
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.