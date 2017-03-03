Dos Pueblos Starts Camarillo Tournament With 3 Wins

Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos won three matches on the first day of the Camarillo Boys Volleyball Tournament.

The Chargers defeated Nordhoff (25-16, 25-9), Cabrillo (25-16, 25-9) and Camarillo (25-12, 25-21) on Friday to advance to the championship bracket.

"Erik Hollstein was attacking like a manic tonight, earning 17 kills in the first two matches, capped off with a massive over pass kill that he buried inside the 10-foot line to the exuberance of his teammates," said DP coach Ehren Hug. "The team was in a great flow all evening, led by the steady passing of libero Dan Willett. Dan's hustle and focus are solid. He is into the competition and it shows."

Hug also lauded outside hitter Dax Galvan, who notched 13 kills on the day to go along will a great day of passing, and senior opposite Gabe Hendlin, who gave attackers fits with his consistent touches and stuff blocks.

