Dos Pueblos Stays at No. 2 in CIF Softball Rankings

Dos Pueblos remains No. 2 in the latest CIF-SS Division 4 softball poll. The Chargers bounced back from losses against San Marcos in Channel League play and against Hart at the Thousand Oaks Tournament. They 16-6 going into this week.
In Division 5, Lompoc is ranked fourth and city rival Cabrillo is seventh.
Laguna Blanca stays at No. 2 in the Division 5 boys volleyball poll. Santa Ynez is fourth in Division 4.
Dunn is the only area baseball team ranked. The Earwigs are seventh in Division 6.
SOFTBALL
DIVISION 4
1 Torrance
2 Dos Pueblos
3 North Torrance
4 Buena
5 Knight
6 Palm Springs
7 Santa Monica
8 La Quinta/La Quinta
9 Linfield Christian
10 Patriot
Others: Sultana, Ramona, Ocean View, Temescal Canyon
DIVISION 5
1 St. Bonaventure
2 Louisville
3 Garden Grove
4 Lompoc
5 Silverado
6 Templeton
7 Cabrillo/Lompoc
8 Edgewood
9 Santa Paula
10 San Dimas
Others: Pomona Catholic, Montebello, Notre Dame Academy
BASEBALL
DIVISION 6
1 Crean Lutheran
2 Sage Hill
3 Flintridge Prep
4 Calvary Murrieta
5 Salesian
6 Buckley
7 Dunn
8 Desert Christian/Lancaster
9 Santa Paula
10 Providence
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 4
1 Saddleback Valley Christian
2 Crean Lutheran
3 Flintridge Prep
4 Santa Ynez
5 Cypress
6 Channel Islands
7 Bellflower
8 Morro Bay
9 St. Monica Catholic
10 St. Margaret's
DIVISION 5
1 Damien
2 Laguna Blanca
3 El Rancho
4 Oakwood
5 California
6 Loma Linda Academy
7 Pacifica Christian
8 Los Altos
9 Indian Springs
10 Santa Fe