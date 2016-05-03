Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:01 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 
CIF Polls

Dos Pueblos Stays at No. 2 in CIF Softball Rankings

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 3, 2016 | 8:05 a.m.

Dos Pueblos remains No. 2 in the latest CIF-SS Division 4 softball poll. The Chargers bounced back from losses against San Marcos in Channel League play and against Hart at the Thousand Oaks Tournament. They 16-6 going into this week.

In Division 5, Lompoc is ranked fourth and city rival Cabrillo is seventh.

Laguna Blanca stays at No. 2 in the Division 5 boys volleyball poll. Santa Ynez is fourth in Division 4.

Dunn is the only area baseball team ranked. The Earwigs are seventh in Division 6.

SOFTBALL

DIVISION 4

1  Torrance

2  Dos Pueblos

3  North Torrance

4  Buena

5  Knight

6  Palm Springs

7  Santa Monica

8  La Quinta/La Quinta

9  Linfield Christian

10  Patriot

Others: Sultana, Ramona, Ocean View, Temescal Canyon

DIVISION 5

1 St. Bonaventure

2 Louisville

3 Garden Grove

4 Lompoc

5 Silverado

6 Templeton

7 Cabrillo/Lompoc

8 Edgewood

9 Santa Paula

10 San Dimas

Others: Pomona Catholic, Montebello, Notre Dame Academy

BASEBALL

DIVISION 6

1 Crean Lutheran

2 Sage Hill

3 Flintridge Prep

4 Calvary Murrieta

5 Salesian

6 Buckley

7 Dunn

8 Desert Christian/Lancaster

9 Santa Paula

10 Providence

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 4

1  Saddleback Valley Christian

2  Crean Lutheran

3  Flintridge Prep

4  Santa Ynez

5  Cypress

6  Channel Islands

7  Bellflower

8  Morro Bay

9  St. Monica Catholic

10  St. Margaret's

DIVISION 5

1 Damien

2 Laguna Blanca

3 El Rancho

4 Oakwood

5 California

6 Loma Linda Academy 

7 Pacifica Christian

8 Los Altos

9 Indian Springs

10 Santa Fe

