Dos Pueblos Stays Close to Orange Lutheran for 3 Quarters

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos gave powerhouse Orange Lutheran a battle for three quarters before the Lancers erupted in the fourth quarter to ran away to a 75-41 victory on Friday at the Nike Extravaganza at Mater Dei.

The Chargers trailed 32-23 at halftime and 43-34 after three quarters against an Orange Lutheran team that features one of the top juniors in the state in 6-11 Makur Maker as well as other players who are 6-8 and 6-6.

"We did a better job today executing our sets against a very big team," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "They had a couple post players that made it hard for us on defense."

Maker scored 22 points for the Lancers.

Jaron Rillie bounced back from his off-shooting night against San Marcos and scored 17 points to lead DP and Alex Perez added nine points.

"Jaron led us in points, but I was very pleased with Alex Perez and his aggressiveness," said Zamora. "Kellen (Pisacane), Baylor (Huyck), and Alex McCeney played well today. John Givans and Jake Spencer gave us a spark off the bench as well. Blaine (Lundt) did a good job against Maker."

The Chargers (10-15 overall) play an important Channel League game at Cabrillo on Monday as they try to hang on to third place.