Dos Pueblos Stays Cool to Defeat Ventura 13-5

The Dos Pueblos boys tennis team managed to take down Channel League opponent Ventura 13-5 on a hot Ventura day.
Miles Baldwin swept his three singles sets and the duos of Christian and Ryan Hodosy and Kellen Roberts and Ryan Rennick each swept three doubles sets.
The Chargers improved their stellar Channel League record to 6-1 and hold a 9-5 record overall. Dos Pueblos hosts Mira Costa on Friday.
