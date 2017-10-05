Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:14 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos Stays Hot, Beats Buena in Four Sets

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 5, 2017 | 9:52 p.m.

Middles Ally Mintzer and Danielle La Grange combined for 34 kills and 15 blocks to power Dos Pueblos to a 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22 Channel League girls volleyball win over Buena at Sovine Gym on Thursday night.

It was the second straight win for the Chargers (14-12, 2-3 in league), who knocked off Santa Barbara High in five sets on Tuesday.

"This was a big week for us," DP coach Megan O'Carroll said. "We closed out the first half of Channel League with our first league win over Santa Barbara, and started the second half with a solid performance against a good, hard-hitting Buena team."

La Grange led the attack with 18 kills and Mintzer had 16 kills. 

From the outside, Becky McKinny hit 10 kills and Katelyn Mires added five to go with six blocks.

Mintzer was DP's blocking leader with eight and La Grange had seven.

Libero Alison Minnich played another strong match with 29 digs. Setter Grace Crozier dished out 40 assists, served three aces, had two blocks and seven digs. Oliveya Leon contributed 10 digs. 

"We've had our share of challenges and crucial conversations over the past couple weeks, and I couldn't be more proud of this team's response," O'Carroll said. "We're still a good distance away from how I know this team can play, but we're getting there through effort, attitude, and the will to get better each day."

The Chargers host San Marcos on Tuesday.

