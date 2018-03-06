Dos Pueblos Stays Unbeaten With 5-Set Win Over Oxnard

Boys Volleyball

Dax Galvan and Max Raphael each had 14 kills and libero Daniel Willett picked up 21 digs to help Dos Pueblos outlast Oxnard in a five-set volleyball match on Tuesday at Sovine Gym. The scores were 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 15-25, 15-13.

"The Jackets' defense was superb tonight and they showed the type of heart and hustle a team can play defensively with in this sport," DP coach Ehren Hug said. "We had to work so hard to get a ball down on Oxnard tonight. They were in it for sure."

Hug praised the ball control of Willett for keeping the Chargers in the match.

Setter Parker Crossland dished our 43 assists and added four kills and three aces. Middle Owen Katz added eight kills and had five blocks, Erik Holstein had six kills and middle Jimmy Kraemer contributed four kills and four blocks.

The Chargers (8-0) play at Arroyo Grande on Friday at 5 p.m.