Dos Pueblos Steals Sweep from Pirates

Ben Johnson leads No. 4 Chargers to 3-0 win over No. 7 Santa Ynez.

The No. 4 Dos Pueblos boys’ volleyball team swept No. 7 Santa Ynez, 3-0, on Tuesday night in Santa Ynez. With the win, the Chargers improved to 7-3 on the season.

After a slow start, Dos Pueblos roared back to win the first game, 25-22, took the second easily at 25-14, and then held off a determined Pirates effort in the third with some excellent defense to finish the sweep, 25-23.

Ben Johnson led the Chargers with a double-double, tallying 10 kills and a surprising 10 digs, not the usual forte of a middle blocker who only plays the back row on his own serve. Derek Martinez had 15 digs, and Jordan Dyer added nine kills.

The Chargers play at Royal in Simi Valley on Thursday night.