Dos Pueblos Steps Up in Second Half to Turn Back Cabrillo

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos turned things around in the second half and beat Cabrillo, 54-46, in a Channel League boys basketball game at Sovine Gym on Tuesday night.

The Chargers stepped up their defense and held the Conquistadores to nine points in the third quarter to take a 36-32 lead. They trailed 10-4 after the first quarter and 23-19 at halftime.

"In the third quarter, we did a better job on defense and were able to go on a couple runs to take the lead," said coach Joe Zamora.

Jaron Rillie had 18 points to lead DP, Baylor Huyck had 17 points and Kellen Pisacane added 11.

"Baylor had a good game and Jaron once again was a great leader," Zamora said. "Kellen had a good game for us and he really was a difference maker for us tonight. Cole Tzoumas did an outstanding job in the post as well."

The Chargers improve to 9-14 and 3-2 in league. They host Santa Barbara on Friday.