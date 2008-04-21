Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:20 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos Stings Oxnard

Chargers avenge last year's loss and get back on winning way after match.

By Liz Frech | April 21, 2008 | 6:10 p.m.

Dos Pueblos quelled the buzz of Oxnard’s Yellow Jackets on Monday and avenged its tight 10-8 loss from last year. The Chargers swept the first round, winning 36 of 45 points en route to a 15-3 victory.

The feature match was the battle of the Sashas. Dos Pueblos’ Sasha Gryaznov (No. 25 Boys 16s)  played smart, strategic tennis against Oxnard’s Sasha Hedberg (No. 52 Boys 18s) and snagged the set, 6-4. In addition, before falling to Hedberg in the third round, Dos Pueblos’ Christian Edstrom took him to a tiebreaker. Nonetheless, Edstrom won two other sets to help the Chargers. Other contributors included Austin Cano, Kevin Cheng and Richard Cheng.

In doubles action, the fired-up Chargers snagged eight of nine sets with a variety of partnerships. The work at the net was phenomenal. Contributors include Robert Kim and Joseph McDaniel, Joseph McDaniel and John Kim, Andy Silverstein and Malcolm Sutton, Justin Kautz and Eric Zmolek, Isaiah Lin and Ryan Zmolek, and Sean Simpson and Malcolm Sutton.

Dos Pueblos’ record now stands at 11-8 overall and 6-1 in Channel League play. Oxnard fell to 8-6.

Way to go Chargers!

Dos Pueblos 15, Oxnard 3

Box Scores:

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Sasha Gryaznov 1-0
Richard Cheng 2-0
Kevin Cheng 1-1
Austin Cano 1-0
Christian Edstrom 2-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Robert Kim / Joseph McDaniel 1-0
John Kim / Joseph McDaniel 1-0
Andy Silverstein / Malcolm Sutton 2-0
Justin Kautz / Eric Zmolek 2-1
Ryan Zmolek / Isaiah Lin 1-0
Sean Simpson / Malcolm Sutton 1-0

Oxnard Singles:
Sasha Hedberg 2-1
Kyle Brown 0-3
Chris Ng 0-2
Paul Composagrado 0-1

Oxnard Doubles:
Dwayne Johnson / Justin Nguyen 0-3
R.T. Gayda / Joe Nguyen 1-2
Aran Damaso / Cesar Sanchez 0-3

Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

 

