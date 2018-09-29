Saturday, September 29 , 2018, 9:59 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Student Nears $100,000 Raised for Foodbank

JOIN JACOB team competing in Carpinteria Triathlon to secure donations

Jacob and Joe Mansbach show their triathlon medals. (Courtesy photo)
By Judith Smith-Meyer for Foodbank | September 29, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

After seven years of fundraising by competing in triathlons, Jacob Mansbach needs help to raise $14,000 to meet his goal.

The JOIN JACOB triathlon team again will be competing in Carpinteria Triathlon, Sunday, Sept. 30, to raise money for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to help provide healthy food to local children.

The JOIN JACOB triathlon team began competing in 2012, when then-8-year-old Mansbach completed his first Santa Barbara Triathlon to raise money for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to fight childhood hunger.

Now a 14-year-old freshman in the Dos Pueblos High School Engineering Academy, Mansbach has no intention of slowing his efforts to end hunger.

Joined by his younger brother, several schoolmates, and dozens of community members, his team has raised more than $86,000 since in 2012 and is close to meeting this year’s goal of $14,000 by Oct. 31.

With the $14,000, his six-year campaign will total $100,000 raised.

The team, made up of all ages from elementary school students to adults, competes annually in the Santa Barbara and Carpinteria triathlons. The Santa Barbara Triathlon did not take place this year due to damage from the Jan. 9 debris flow.

The Mansbach brothers encourage health and fitness habits on the team, and with JOIN JACOB’S support, more than 50 people have taken on their first triathlon.

Members join the team early in August and are able to participate in periodic check-ins with team members, training tips, Q&A sessions, and weekly team ocean swims, as well as receive JOIN JACOB team shirts.

Donations are being accepted at foodbanksbc.org/join-jacob-2018.

Sponsors for this year’s JOIN JACOB team include Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, Mission Wealth, MINDBODY, Hazard’s Cyclesport, Santa Barbara Triathlon, and Coach John Herzog.

For more information, visit www.foodbanksbc.org.

— Judith Smith-Meyer for Foodbank.

 

