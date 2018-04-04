Dos Pueblos Student Seriously Injured in ‘Microburst’ Storm in Santa Barbara

GoFundMe account set up to aid Alyssa Nuno, who is being treated at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles

A Dos Pueblos High School student is being treated at a Los Angeles hospital for serious injuries she received Sunday in the “microburst” storm that hit the Santa Barbara waterfront.

Alyssa Nuno was on West Beach with family members when winds clocked at 80 mph began tossing around kayaks, boats and other items on the beach, according to Otis Jones, who is engaged to Alyssa’s cousin.

As the winds gained intensity, Alyssa ran towards an area where kayaks, outriggers and other small boats are usually stored near Sea Landing, Jones said.

“I saw Alyssa run, I think she just got scared,” Jones told Noozhawk. “After the winds died down, her mom and dad were screaming and yelling, where is she?”

Alyssa was found underneath one of the boats, Jones said, and at first did not appear to be seriously injured.

People on the beach attempted to call 9-1-1, Jones said, but many of their cell phones were not working, plus the lines were overloaded by dozens of calls for service.

A city lifeguard was summoned and responded to the scene, Jones said.

Alyssa was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and later airlifted to Children's Hospital in Los Angeles.

She already has undergone one surgery for her injuries, Jones said, and is expected to have an additional surgery on Thursday.

According to the family, she suffered head trauma and broken bones during the storm.

Alyssa is a junior at Dos Pueblos, and previously attended Notre Dame School in Santa Barbara.

A posting on the Notre Dame School’s Facebook page asks people to “please keep the Nuno family in your prayers!”

A GoFundMe account, with a goal of $10,000, has set up to assist Alyssa and her family with medical and other expenses. As of Tuesday afternoon, $3,640 had been raised.

Click here to donate.

Alyssa is a member of the Dos Pueblos lacrosse team and the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy, Principal Bill Woodard said.

“I talked to her mom this morning, I called her down in LA at the hospital, and she shared that Alyssa has some severe injuries but she's being taken care of there,” Woodard said.

The school community is rallying around the family, he said.

“She is well-liked here, she is a popular kid with both staff and students and it's a great family, and we're trying to do the best we can to support them,” he said.

Girls lacrosse Coach Samantha Limkeman is collecting cards, including one signed by the team, which will be dropped off at the hospital this weekend.

“I am collecting cards from staff and both the girls lacrosse team and the boys lacrosse team,” Limkeman told Noozhawk.

“Alyssa is not just an amazing varsity lacrosse player on our team, she's a model team-player. Alyssa is an incredible young woman with spunk, determination, and passion, a major asset to our team. I've always stressed the importance of our lacrosse 'family' and I'm seeing our family cheer Alyssa on from the the sidelines! I am hopeful for her full recovery and her return to our family on the field soon!”

City fire officials previously had said there were no serious injuries from the microburst, which caused downed trees and power lines, flooding and other damage in the Funk Zone and waterfront areas.

Lee Waldron, operations division chief for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, told Noozhawk his crews were not dispatched to the scene, and he just learned of the injury on Tuesday.

Noozhawk Managing Editor Giana Magnoli contributed to this report.

