Dos Pueblos Students Participate in First-Ever All-School Lip Dub

By John Dent for Dos Pueblos High School | October 21, 2014 | 12:44 p.m.

More than 1,800 Dos Pueblos High School students participated in the first-ever All-School Lip Dub as part of the Macy's $50,000 lip dub contest.

Students showed their spirit by spending their lunch running the halls and following the camera crew managed by the DPNews media team. The event served as a start to the Homecoming week events at the school, and was described as "The most spirit I have ever seen on our campus" by principal secretary Marietta Sanchez, class of 1973.

The school has created two senior class lip dubs in the past, but this was the first time that the whole school was involved. The voluntary lunchtime activity was packed, and students clearly loved the event, as can be seen in the video. Contest rules stated that it had to be one continuous take from one camera, and that provided more challenges for the media team used to blending multiple angles and shots. All entries also had to use the song "Be True to Your School" by the Beach Boys.

The video can be seen by clicking here along with one shot for Brandon Elementary School last Thursday.

Last week the team also completed their third senior class lip dub, which will be released later this week on the DPNews.org site. The seniors chose to perform their event to the song "We're All In This Together" from the High School Musical movies.

Results from the Macy's contest will be announced at the end of the month with three winners among all entries in the nation from elementary to college.

— John Dent represents Dos Pueblos High School.

