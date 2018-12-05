Dos Pueblos Stumbles Against a Strong Arroyo Grande Soccer Team

Boys Soccer

A banged-up Dos Pueblos boys soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision to Arroyo Grande on Wednesday night at San Marcos.

Anthony "Bubba" Gutierrez scored the long goal for the Chargers (4-2-1), who were missing six players due to injuries.

Coach Matt York said he is hoping to get two to three of them back for the College Cup Showcase tournament on Friday and Saturday.

Dos Pueblos just played AG in the Cats & Hounds Tournament in Paso Robles and prevailed in a penalty-kick shootout.

"We have some familiarity. They’re a great team," York said. "They play strong on the ball and they’re coached well. I don’t think they take a lot of gambles."

Dos Pueblos opens the College Cup Showcase against Harvard Westlake at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Girsh Park.