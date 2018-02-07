Friday, March 23 , 2018, 2:16 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Boys Soccer

Dos Pueblos Stuns Top-Ranked Santa Barbara in Channel League Finale, 2-0

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 7, 2018 | 10:15 p.m.

Dos Pueblos completed its boys soccer season on an incredibly high note, beating top-ranked Santa Barbara High 2-0 in the Channel League finale on Wednesday night at Scott O'Leary Stadium.

The loss was the first of the season for the Dons as they head into the CIF-Southern Section Division plaoffs with a record of 14-1-3, 7-1 in Channel League. Dos Pueblos ends the season at 6-8-4, 2-4-2.

"Let's be honest, we didn't seem to have the same focus tonight that we've exhibited in previous games and Dos Pueblos played a little more inspired than we did," said Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil.

"For a team playing for nothing more than pride and the jersey on their back, it was a win to sweeten the end of a bitter season," said DP coach Matt York. 

Heil feels the result should shake up his team and make it refocus for next week's playoffs.

"We've had an incredibly large target on our backs for quite some time now and my hope is that this small setback allows us to stop, take a breath and refocus ourselves on the playoffs next week. Sometimes things happen for a reason."

Senior Chad Benedetto scored the first goal for DP, beautifully timing a volley from captain Oscar Ferreira into the side netting.

"The score swelled our confidence and ultimately proved to be the game winner," York said. "Nico Mackie deserves the game MVP honors as he was an absolutely impervious force in the net for us. Stopping shots, attacking forwards, spearing balls out of the air on crosses, and launching passes to the opponent's attacking zone all combined to be the best performance I've seen him play in his three years on varsity with us."

Matthew Carlson scored the clinching goal for the Chargers.

York praised the play of his defense in shutting out the nationally ranked Dons. 

"Sebastian Rodriguez and Lucas Eilbacher combined to play a superb game anchoring our back line and stopping the explosive SB attack time and time again. Oscar Ferreira played another solid game as his final game for the Chargers before he trades his jersey in for another local team next year in the UCSB Gauchos men's soccer program."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

