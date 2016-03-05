Dos Pueblos Suffers 5-4 Baseball Loss to Saugus

Baseball

Dos Pueblos came out on the short end of a see-saw baseball game against Saugus on Saturday, falling 5-4, in the Easton Tournament.

The Chargers were leading 4-3 when Saugus scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win.

Gio Macisa kept his season-opening, four-game hitting streak alive, going 2-4 with two runs scored. Colter Nisbit had a hit and stole three bases.

Travis Craven pitched 4.2 innings and gave up one run.

The Chargers (1-3) are home Thursday against Westlake.

