Dos Pueblos Suffers 6-1 Baseball Loss Against Ventura

Baseball

Ventura's Broc Mortenson homered, had three hits and drove in two runs to lead the Cougars to a 6-1 Channel League baseball win over Dos Pueblos at Scott O'Leary Field on Wednesday.

The loss dropped the Chargers to 2-2-1 in league and 13-6-1 overall. Ventura is 2-0-1 and 8-5-2.

DP starter Dylan Kelley allowed only two runs over four innings. Ventura scored two in the fifth and two in the sixth to take a 6-0 lead. Roger Palacios went 3-for-3 and scored two runs for thew Cougars.

Mason Boelter, who went 2-for-3 with a double, scored for the Chargers in the bottom of the seventh.

Ventura pitcher Manny Jaquez limited DP to five hits and one earned run.

The teams play again on Thursday at Ventura.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.