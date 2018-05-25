Dos Pueblos Suffers Heartbreak of Losing in a Walk-Off Finish

Baseball

Dos Pueblos twice experienced the euphoria of a walk-off victory in a CIF-SS Division 1 baseball playoff game.

On Friday, in a quarterfinal game at Capistrano Valley, the Chargers suffered the heartbreak of being on the losing side of a down-to-the-wire game.

Capo Valley senior Ryan Daugherty hit a two-out solo home run to right field in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Cougars a 3-2 victory and end a fantastic season for Dos Pueblos.

The Chargers (25-4) beat Newbury Park, 6-5, in the first round, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. They then upset second-seeded Huntington Beach, 6-5, in the second round, winning it in the bottom of the eighth.

DP and reliever Nico Martinez pulled off a miraculous escape in the bottom of the seventh after Capo Valley tied the score at 2-2. The Cougars loaded the bases with nobody out, but Martinez pitched out of the jam. He induced two batters to hit grounders to first baseman Dylan Kelley, who threw to catcher Evan Kling for force outs at the plate, and got the final out on a comebacker.

The Chargers, however, were unable to capitalize in the top of the eighth as they were sent down in order by reliever Connor Martin.

In the bottom of the eighth, the first two Capo Valley batters were retired before Daugherty blasted his walk-off homer over the right-field fence to put the Cougars in the Division 1 semifinals for the second straight year.

Daugherty, the Capo Valley starting pitcher, was given a 1-0 lead in the second inning against Dos Pueblos starter Isaac Coffey.

The Cougars threatened in the third and fourth innings, but Coffey pitched out of the jams.

Dos Pueblos capitalized on a lead-off walk to Charlie Cuykendall to take a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning. He went to third on a single by Luke Roberts, who stole second base. Cuykendall raced home on a wild pitch to tie the score at 1-1, with Roberts advancing to third.

Roberts scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Evan Kling.

Capo Valley (23-10) tied the score in the bottom of the seventh. Daugherty drew a lead-off walk, Bryce Willits was hit by a pitch and Nathan Manning laid down a sacrifice bunt that DP threw away to load the bases with no outs.

Martin grounded to the shortstop who made an errant throw at the plate, allowing Daugherty to score the tying run.

Martinez then came up big to keep DP in the game.

But Daugherty provided the big blow to end the Chargers’ stellar season.