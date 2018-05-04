Dos Pueblos Suffers Second Straight Loss to Buena

Softball

Dos Pueblos softball gave up four unanswered runs to lose 4-2 to Buena on Friday in a home Channel League loss.

It was the Chargers' second loss to Buena this week after losing in a shutout on Tuesday.

The team jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first when Nova Sinskul singled to score Allison Gasper and then came home on a Brianna Castro right-field double.

But Buena responded with two unearned runs in the second on two hits and an error. The Bulldogs took two more unearned runs in the third on two errors and a hit.

Allison Speshyock and Talia Bloxham scattered six hits and struck out seven from the bump between the two of them. Both did a great job inducing ground balls and pop-ups, coach Jon Uyesaka noted.

With the win, Buena wins the Channel League championship for the second year running.

The Chargers (14-9, 6-4) will host its senior day against San Marcos on Monday. The team's pair of games against the Royals next week will determine second and third place in Channel League competition this year.

