Dos Pueblos Suffers Two Losses at Simi Valley Tournament

Softball

Dos Pueblos softball suffered two losses at the Simi Valley Tournament on Saturday, falling to Valencia 12-1 and Kennedy 5-3.

The Chargers took a 3-0 lead against Kennedy behind Jessica Reveles' two-run triple. They held a two-run lead going into the sixth, but Kennedy rallied with four runs to win the game.

In the opener, Valencia capitalized on DP errors to score five unearned runs in the first inning.

"Those were two tough losses to take," coach Mike Gerken said. "Errors in game one took some of the fight out of us, but we held a very good Valencia scoreless for the next three innings. Losing the lead late in game two stung, especially because we had a lot more chances to score. We left 12 runners on base including 7 in scoring position."

Jessica Reveles went 4 for 6 on the day and Mykenzie Ramirez had two hits.

Dos Pueblos (2-4) is home against Cabrillo on Tuesday.