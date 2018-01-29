Dos Pueblos Suffers Two-Point Loss Against Ventura

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos fell short against Ventura, 63-61, in a Channel League boys basketball game on Monday night at Sovine Gym.

Andrew Ramirez scored a game-high 24 points for the Cougars, including 12 in the fourth quarter, to hold off DP.

Michael Davidson had 15 points, eight coming in the fourth quarter for Ventura, which improved to 10-9 overall and 3-2 in league.

Dos Pueblos got 20 points from Jake Enrico, Cyrus Wallace scored 13 points and Daniel Arzate added 11.

The Chargers fall to 13-9 and 0-5 in Channel League. They play at San Marcos on Wednesday.

