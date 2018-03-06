Dos Pueblos Survives Challenge Against Valencia

Golf

Luke Vigna comes through as a medalist

Dos Pueblos survived at home against Valencia on Tuesday, 415-435, at the Sandpiper Golf Club.

Luke Vigna was the medalist for the Chargers, posting an individual score of 80.

Joseph Pigatti put up an 82 and Aidan Thomas golfed an 84.

The Chargers (3-1) will visit Valencia on Thursday.

