Dos Pueblos Sweeps Oak Park in Final League Tuneup

Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos battled back from a 21-16 deficit in the third set and beat host Oak Park to complete sweep of its final girls volleyball match before the start of Channel League on Tuesday.

The scores were 25-22, 26-15, 25-23.

"This team showed a lot of heart and character to comeback in the third set from being down 16-21 to finish it and close out the match in three sets," DP coach Megan O'Carroll. "We’re incredibly focused on finishing sets and matches and they’ve done an incredible job to do just that in back to back matches."

Senior Ally Mintzer led a balanced attack with 12 kills and five blocks, and freshman Portia Sherman added 11 kills, eight digs and four service aces. Becky McKinny and Olivia Andrews each had seven kills.

Libero Alison Minnich led the DP defense with 18 digs while Jessica Yamasaki had 10 digs and two aces.

Setter Mikayla Butzke handed out 25 assists, had eight digs and three kills.

The Chargers improve to 6-5 as they head into their league opener against Santa Ynez on Thursday.

"We’re getting better everyday and finding a rhythm we can sustain," O'Carroll said. "We’re in a really great place mentally as we move into Channel League play this Thursday, and I’m excited to see the girls get tested."

