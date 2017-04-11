Dos Pueblos Sweeps Buena; Improves to 15-3

Boys Volleyball

The Dos Pueblos boys volleyball team swept Buena on Tuesday 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 in a Channel League matchup.

Curren Malhotra led the way for the Chargers with 16 kills, five digs, two aces, and one block.

Senior captain Alex Cheng posted 41 assists and seven digs, while Marcellous Gossett was a strong presence in the middle with seven kills.

Libero Dan Willett notched 15 digs on the night, as the Chargers improved to 3-1 in league play and 15-3 overall.

"The boys played with a lot of energy and focus tonight," said Dos Pueblos coach Ehren Hug. "Buena seemed to get an arm or a hand on every ball and really made us work for our points tonight."

Dos Pueblos takes on San Marcos in the Thunder Hut on Thursday in a rivalry matchup.

