Dos Pueblos Sweeps Cabrillo on Senior Night

Boys Volleyball

Jack Hogan had a productive Senior Night for the Dos Pueblos volleyball team, putting away 14 kills, picking up six digs and serving an ace in a 25-20, 25-11, 25-12 win over Cabrillo in a Channel League match on Friday.

Hogan and Evan Thompson are the long seniors for the Chargers.

"Thompson is a transfer from Santa Ynez and had been huge for the program this season," said DP coach Ehren Hug. "We lost our setter last year and Evan has great hands, and took on the role with a ton of questions and drive every day."

Hogan is a four-year varsity player who started as a libero as a freshman before growing to 6-3 and becoming an outside hitter and team captain.



"Jack has become a complete volleyball player who can play every net position and almost has in his four years," said Hug. "Hogan has been our guy all season and it has been such an honor to coach him the last few years and see how much he has grown and improved."

Dos Pueblos is 3-4 in league and 12-10 overall.