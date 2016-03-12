Dos Pueblos Sweeps Canyon; Gio Macias Extends Hit Streak to 7

Baseball

Gio Macias continued his streak of hitting in every Dos Pueblos baseball in Saturday's doubleheader sweep over Canyon at Scott O'Leary Field. The Chargers won the first game 5-1 and the nightcap 5-2.

Macias went 1-for-3 with a RBI in the opener. Quin Peacock drove in two runs with a hit.

Travis Craven struck out seven and allowed one run in five innings of work to pick up the victory.

In the second game, winner Dylan Kelley started on the mound and went four innings, giving up two runs while striking out two.

Macias extended his hitting streak to seven games ans scored two runs. He also pitched 3 innings of scoreless relief for the save.

Peacock went 2-4 with 2 RBIs and Dustin Demeter went 1-2 with two walks and a RBI.

Dos Pueblos is now 4-3 on the season.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.