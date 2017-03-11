Dos Pueblos Sweeps Doubleheader at Arroyo Grande

Baseball

Mason Boelter made the most of his first varsity baseball start for Dos Pueblos, going 2-for-3 with a homer, double and two RBIs to lead the Chargers to a 7-2 victory at Arroyo Grande in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

In the nightcap, Dos Pueblos won when Arroyo Grande was forced to forfeit in the ninth inning when its reliever went past his allotted pitch count for the day. The score was 7-7 at the time. Under high school rules, a pitcher has a maximum pitch count of 110 pitches per contest, or a limitation of pitches according to how many days of rest. A violation of the rules constitutes a forfeit of the game.

Drew Darke drove in four runs and went 2 for 3 to lead the DP offense. Isaac Coffey went 2-5 with a double and RBI.

On the mound, Jack McBride started and pitched five innings, allowing two runs and striking out three. Colter Nisbet pitched two scoreless innings of relief, striking out two.

Kevin Barker pitched a complete game in the opener, allowing one earned run and striking out six.



Colter Nisbet went 3-4 with 2 RBI.

The Chargers (5-2-1) return to Channel League play on Tuesday with a home game against Santa Barbara.

