Dos Pueblos Sweeps Lompoc on Senior Night

Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos celebrated its five seniors with a 25-9, 25-20, 25-15 sweep of Lompoc in a Channel League girls volleyball match on Thursday at Sovine Gym.

"We had a great night celebrating our five wonderful seniors: McKenna Grant, Hannah Fabbre, Ally Mintzer, Alison Minnich, and Olivia Andrews," said coach Megan O'Carroll. "They all have contributed immensely to our program over the past four years and it was fun to see them all play hard and contribute to tonight's win."

Grant shared setting duties with junior Mikayla Butzke and handed out 16 assists and served four aces. Minnich had five aces and Andrews had six kills.

Freshman Portia Sherman led the way for DP with 14 kills and four aces, while Becky McKinny had seven kills and two aces.

DP is 7-2 in league and 20-11 overall. The Chargers host Santa Barbara on Tuesday.