Dos Pueblos Sweeps Swim Meet Against Pacifica

Dos Pueblos swept all the relay events in beating Pacifica in a non-league swimming dual meet on Friday. The Charger girls won 133-35 and the boys took a 114-48 victory.
"Both the boys' and girls' teams had a plethora of strong swims from many different swimmers. It was a great day for all our swimmers," said coach Kendall Kuga.
DP's next meet is April 17 against Buena.
DP Girls Winners
200 Medley Relay — Samantha Moore, Ashley Findlay, Caitlyn Robinson, Kalissa Flint (2:02.90)
Daniela Castleberg 200 Free 2:05.53
Kelly Meckelborg 200 IM 2:30.98
Anna Cable 50 Free 26.39
Caitlyn Robinson 100 Fly 1:03.39
Sabella Mendez 100 Free 1:01.44
Andrea Bish 500 Free 5:25.94
Girls 200 Free Relay — Kayla Peacock, Caitlyn Robinson, Kalissa Flint, Sabina Shackelford (1:49.52)
Holly Maxwell 100 Backstroke 1:07.03
Ashley Findlay 100 Breaststroke 1:12.85
Girls 400 Free Relay — Olivia Kistler, Sabina Shackelford, Ashley Findlay, Anna Cable (3:56.94)
DP Boys Winners
Boys 200 Medley Relay — Jack Mckenna, Gregory Robinson, Zane Booth, Kyle Faison (1:49.67)
Wyatt Meckelborg 200 Free 2:00.04
Sammy Arshadi 200 IM
Kyle Faison 50 Free 23.68
Zane Booth 100 Fly 58.90
Connor Goeden 100 Free 52.16
Alex Kanard 500 Free 5:21.29
Boys 200 Free Relay —Trevor Lum, Joey Stabile, Sammy Arshadi, Kyle Faison (1:37.88)
Jack McKenna 100 Backstroke 1:03.17
Gregory Robinson 100 Breaststroke 1:07.14
Boys 400 Free Relay — Kyle Faison, Miguel Vela Huerta, Zane Booth, Connor Goeden (3:39.40)