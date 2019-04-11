Pixel Tracker

Swimming

Dos Pueblos Sweeps Swim Meet With Santa Barbara

Caitlyn Robinson Click to view larger
Caitlyn Robinson won the 100 butterfly for Dos Pueblos. She also took 50 free. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 11, 2019 | 10:29 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos boys and girls swim teams won every event in a Channel League dual meet sweep against visiting Santa Barbara High on Thursday.

The Charger boys won 113-57 and the girls took a 114-56 victory.

Andrea Bish and Caitlyn Robinson each won two events for the girls team and Trevor Lum and Zane Booth were double winners for the boys. Bish took the 200 free (2:01.43) and 500 free (5:20.80) and Robinson captured the 50 free (26.10) and 100 butterfly (1:01.12).

Lum won the 200 free (1:51.37) and 100 free (50.59) while Booth took the 100 butterfly (54.55) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.81).

Trevor Lum Click to view larger
Trevor Lum won the 100 and 200 freestyle. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk)

DP paid tribute to its seniors in their last home meet. The senior boys are: Blake Beard, Zane Booth, Andrew Bresk, Kyle Faison, Luke Gibou, Angus Goodner, Wyatt Meckelborg, Ethan Stucky and Ethan Whetter.

On the seniors girls are Natalie Nguyen and Giulia Saracco.

Dos Pueblos finishes league with 4-1 records.

