Dos Pueblos Sweeps Westlake

The Dos Pueblos boys’ volleyball team survived a good early season test with a 3-0 defeat of Westlake on Monday. Game scores were 25-16, 25-23, 28-26.
The Chargers, No. 4 in CIF Division 2 preseason rankings, were led by Ryan Beall with 12 kills and Jordan Dyer with nine. Ben Johnson and Cody Zoesch each contributed three stuff blocks and Derek Martinez had 11 digs.
Westlake, a traditionally strong program, was ranked 14th in the preseason for Division 1. Dos Pueblos had never previously defeated the Warriors.
The Chargers will be back in action Tuesday night against Oxnard.
Will Beall is a Dos Pueblos High parent.