Dos Pueblos Swept By Buena

Girls Volleyball

The Dos Pueblos girls volleyball team was swept by Channel League opponent Buena on Thursday 25-16, 25-11, 25-15.

Ally Mintzer had five kills and Danielle La Grange added two kills and three blocks, but Buena "just wanted it more," according to Dos Pueblos head coach Megan O'Carroll.

"I feel fortunate that we are back in action tomorrow at the Camarillo Tournament and have the opportunity to be better, work harder, and hopefully celebrate the talented team we can be," explained O'Carroll.

Dos Pueblos (5-2, 0-1) begins play in the Camarillo Tournament on Friday.

