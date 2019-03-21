Pixel Tracker

Swimming

Dos Pueblos Swimmers Sweep Santa Ynez

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 21, 2019 | 8:06 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos girls swim team swept the three relays and got double wins from three swimmers in a 126-54 Channel League win over Santa Ynez on Thursday.

Kyle Faison and Zane Booth each won two events, and Booth swam on two winning relay teams in the Chargers' 106-76 victory.

Booth took the 100 butterfly (56.11) and 100 backstroke (59.05) and was part of the first-place 200 medley and 400 free relay teams. The 200 medley team included Alex Kanard, Andrew Bresk and Trevor Lum. The 400 team had Booth, Faison, Wyatt Meckelborg and Lum.

In individual events, Bresk took the 50 free (23.38), Lum won the 100 free (49.65) and Meckeborg won the 500 free (5:12.19).

On the girls side Caitlyn Robinson won the 200 free (2:05.03) and the 100 fly (1:03.15), Brittney Gamble took the 200 IM (2:12.97) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.69) and Anna Cable captured the 50 free (26.17) and 100 free (56.61). Andrea Bishop won the 500 free (5:26.76) and Holly Maxwell took the 100 backstroke (1:04.40).

In the relays, Holly Maxwell, Ashley Findlay, Robinson and Cable won the 200 medley; Findlay, Maxwell, Gamble and Bish took the 200 free relay; Bish, Robinson, Findlay and Cable claimed the 400 free relay.

Dos Pueblos is 3-1 in league and 3-1 overall.
 

