Dos Pueblos Takes 2nd in Buchanan Tourney Silver Division

Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos finished as runner-up in the Silver Division at the Buchanan Girls Volleyball Tournament over the weekend in Fresno.

The Chargers lost a best-of-three sets match against Sanger in the Silver final.

Earlier, they went 4-2 in matches, beating West High of Tracy, Sanger, Bullard and Immanuel, while falling to Clovis and Tracy. In the first set against Clovis, the Chargers pushed one of the top teams in the Central Section and fell 35-33.

"We had very positive contributions from Josie, Morgan, and Danica, who stepped up their game against tough competition," DP coach Dillan Bennett said of Jose Doughty, Morgan Gomez and Danica Minnich.

Dos Pueblos (14-11, 1-2 in Channel League) returns to league play Tuesday at Buena.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.