Dos Pueblos Places 3rd at Cats & Hounds Tourney

Boys Soccer

Lompoc rebounded from a semifinal loss against Lompoc with a 1-0 win over Righetti in the third-place game at the Cats & Hounds soccer tournament on Saturday in Atascadero.

Oscar Ferreira scored the game winner against Righetti in the 13th minute.

Coach Matt York said Cristian Reyes was DP's MVP in the Righetti game.

"I want to praise our young team for playing hard and getting better each game," said York

Against Lompoc, DP fell behind in the third minute. Lompoc added a second goal in the second half.

Dos Pueblos (3-1-1) is back in action Tuesday at Newbury Park.

